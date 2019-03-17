Health Minister Dr. Chitalu Chilufya has announced the National Health Insurance Management Authority Board that will oversee the governance of the National Health Insurance Management Authority.

The NHIMA Board, appointed by the Minister of Health is as stipulated in the National Health Insurance Act No. 2 of 2018, ascented to by His Excellence Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu President of the Republic of Zambia in April 2018.

The 14-member board will be chaired by Fredson Yamba, Secretary to the Treasury from the Ministry of Finance and deputised by Kingsley Chanda, the Zambia Revenue Authority Director General.

Other Board members include the Accountant General Dr. Dick Sichembe Chella, Ms. Comfort Mulenga from Attorney General Office, Ms. Kakulubelwa Mulalelo Permanent Secretary – Administration in the Ministry of Health, Ms. Pamela Kabamba Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, Ulaya Musonda from the Ministry of Labour and Social Security.

Other members are Churches Health Association of Zambia Executive Director Karen Sichinga, Chipango Muteto from PTA Reinsurance, Exhildah Lumbwe from Prima Re, Mr. Newman Bubala from the Zambia Congress of Trade Unions, Mr. Ernest Mande Zambia Federation of Employers and officers from the Public Service Management Division and Private Sector Trade Unions.

Announcing the Board, Dr. Chilufya implored the board to work diligently to ensure that the ambitious goal of Universal Health Coverage is achieved by guaranteeing that health insurance coverage is increased from the current 4% to 100%.

He stated that investment in health is key to economic development, and that Health Care Financing is an essential pillar on which a nation’s health system stands.

Dr. Chilufya stressed the high commitment and political will from President Edgar Lungu in line with the Government’s 7th National Development Plan and the Vision 2030.

He stated that with the introduction of compulsory National Health Insurance, no Zambians will have to suffer financial hardships in accessing health care as all will be covered.

Dr. Chilufya announced that a 1% contributory rate has been agreed to be paid by all employers and employees into the National Health Insurance Scheme.

He stated that this rate will enable the contributors and their registered beneficiaries to access health services without having to pay out of pocket at the point of accessing care.

The newly appointed Chairman of the NHIMA Board, Mr. Yamba, assured the Board’s commitment and dedication in ensuring that the goals of enhancing access to health services for all without suffering financial hardship is achieved.

He stated that the board will immediately begin to work closely with the NHI Implementation Team and realise the vision of government in the health sector.

This is contained in a statement issued by Ministry of Health Head of Media Relations Stanslous Ngosa.

[Read 177 times, 177 reads today]