Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili has urged the Church to take a leading role in promoting national values and unity.

Reverend Sumaili says it is the responsibility of the Church to preach about national unity as it is cardinal to national development.

ZANIS reports that Rev Sumaili, was speaking in Lusaka today, during a farewell service for Salvation Army Zambia Territorial Commander, Commissioner Margaret Siamoya.

Rev Sumaili said Government is aware and appreciates the many programmes that the Salvation Army has undertaken to uplift the living standards of people across the country.

The Minister noted that the Salvation Army has partnered with Government in a number of developmental projects such as provision of primary health care in various districts, support for the vulnerable and provision of access to education and most of which were implemented under the leadership of the outgoing Commissioner.

Rev Sumaili has since wished Commissioner Siamoya God’s Guidance as she takes up her new role in Kenya in representing the Salvation Army and Zambia as a whole.

And Churches Health Association of Zambia (CHAZ) Executive Director Karen Sichinga commended Commissioner Siamoya for her dedication to God’s work and the role she played in decision making as regards to the running of the Church and the Association.

Meanwhile, Outgoing Salvation Army Zambia Territory Commander, Commissioner Siamoya stated that her Church has continued to uphold its policy of working with the Government of the day since its inception and urged the Church to remain united.

