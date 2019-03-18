The Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development has announced that K20 Million has been released to go towards ongoing construction of the Kazungula Bridge.

Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Charles Mushota says the Ministry of Finance released the money on Friday 15th March, 2019.

Engineer Mushota has however explained that the contractor working on the Kazungula bridge has not yet received the money due to technical difficulties in money transfer.

“The Ministry of Finance has assured me that they released the money on Friday last week. However, due to technicalities regarding government money transfer, the money has delayed in hitting the National Road Fund Agency (NFRA) account for onwards disbursement to the contractor.” Engineer Mushota said.

The Permanent Secretary says he has been assured by the Ministry of Finance that the technicalities will be resolved and the contractor will be paid soon.

“There is no need to panic as we are all determined to ensure that the contractor is paid and work continues. The Kazungula bridge is a very important project government is undertaking and everyone is focused to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays in the construction process.” Eng. Mushota Explained.

The Korean multinational Daewoo Engineering and Construction which is constructing Kazungula Bridge today closed down the site due to a financial issues.

But Engineer Mushota has assured the contractor and all the workers that they should resume work as government is seriously and competently addressing their concerns.

This is according to a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister spokesperson Jeff Banda.

