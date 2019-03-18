The Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development has announced that K20 Million has been released to go towards ongoing construction of the Kazungula Bridge.
Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Permanent Secretary Engineer Charles Mushota says the Ministry of Finance released the money on Friday 15th March, 2019.
Engineer Mushota has however explained that the contractor working on the Kazungula bridge has not yet received the money due to technical difficulties in money transfer.
“The Ministry of Finance has assured me that they released the money on Friday last week. However, due to technicalities regarding government money transfer, the money has delayed in hitting the National Road Fund Agency (NFRA) account for onwards disbursement to the contractor.” Engineer Mushota said.
The Permanent Secretary says he has been assured by the Ministry of Finance that the technicalities will be resolved and the contractor will be paid soon.
“There is no need to panic as we are all determined to ensure that the contractor is paid and work continues. The Kazungula bridge is a very important project government is undertaking and everyone is focused to ensure that there are no unnecessary delays in the construction process.” Eng. Mushota Explained.
The Korean multinational Daewoo Engineering and Construction which is constructing Kazungula Bridge today closed down the site due to a financial issues.
But Engineer Mushota has assured the contractor and all the workers that they should resume work as government is seriously and competently addressing their concerns.
This is according to a statement issued to the media by Ministry of Housing and Infrastructure Development Minister spokesperson Jeff Banda.
Joke of a country! You claim infrastructure development is a high priority but you can’t prioritise paying contractors on a key project like the Kazungula bridge! Unless it is other projects involving Chinese contractors in which you are able to get kick-backs. Probably not so easy on the Kazungula project because it involves the Botswana government and multilateral donors such as Africa Development Bank. Even the K20m is a joke when considers the vast amount of millions in USD spent on flimsy undertakings!
Progress. The knuckleheads will cry foul as usual.
Kuwaya waya fye! Hope all goes to where it intended to go
Yeah pay them, even gost online upnd propagandas like watchdog jump on this as a revelation. Pay them we see
Is that USDorah. Or maybe malawi kwacha. Trending at 1 to k10.
That amount is just enough rda engineers for supervision and consultancy.
One thing you note is that delay has cost us an extra $2 million remember contractor has to pay charges for machinery bounced direct debits..etc which could have even been used towards rehabilitation schools or paying meal allowances this Is the recklessness I talk about
Just say the cheque bounced! No liquidity in this dead economy! There is only money for Luxury jets, luxury vehicles and bye elections and no money for everything else! PF should be careful with elections that come during years with a 1 at the end! Zambias usually change governments during those years – 1991, 2011, 2021! It’s not HH again this time but someone God will soon reveal!
Dununa reverse?
A transfer is instant what technical difficulties? Just say there is no money in your account. And K20million only amounts to US$1.5million at today’s rate yet we are behind payments to the tune of US $18million. How will the contractor resume work after being paid less than 10% of what is owed to date.
It works out 1.6 billion USD, not 1.6 million. Let us appreciate what the government has done please
Sorry. I miscalculated above here
Iye that’s less than $2 million out of $ 14 million remaining. What a joke of a country. Can you just sell that G 650 jet you bought and use the money to pay for the bridge. This is an embarrassment, Shame!!!
Imagine,the cost of the jet can pay for the bridge,uku nikuzitaya,and the hungry citizens are watching.