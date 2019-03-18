Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services Dora Siliya says the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) has challenges with monitoring content from Radio and TV stations in the country, hence the call for assistance from the GETC.

Ms Siliya pointed out that this development has led many radio and TV stations to flout IBA regulations, which government now wants them to comply.

The minister said this when Global Electronics Technology Corporation Vice President Wang Zheng who is leading a Seven man delegation paid a courtesy call on Ms Siliya at her office in Lusaka today.

Ms Siliya said Zambia has embraced Technology due to the many advantages and benefits it offers to the country and her people.

She said Zambia wants to tap in the long standing mutual and bilateral ties with China and develop the capacity of the country’s ICT sector.

The minister said government is looking for new ways of doing things and believes that Information, Communication and Technology is the way to go.

She said technology is playing a key role in health, agriculture and education among others, by providing enhanced services and benefits such as improved healthcare, food and e-learning services.

Ms Siliya urged GETC to assist set up technology economic zones in the country to support the transfer of technology and skills from Chinese investments, in order for Zambians to build local capacity in the ICT industry.

She said the economic zones and coding of schools can be a springboard for replicating the Zambia-China 2025 economic agenda of Global hi-tech dominance.

The minister implored the delegation to engage the Zambia Smart Centre and Ministry of Transport and Communications in order to exchange notes on how best to support Zambia’s crusade of integrating ICT in the economy.

And Mr Wang Zheng said his multi international corporation is in the country to explore business opportunities in the ICT industry, and also commence the implementation of contracts with Zambian businesses.

Mr Zheng said his company has a wealth of experience in ICT emanating from its long years of developing and supporting ICT projects, such as the e-governance project and other smart technology innovations and projects.

