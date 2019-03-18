

Civil rights activist Brebner Changala has added his voice in questioning the genuineness of President Edgar Lungu’s desire to end political violence in the Country.

Mr. Changala believes the President is only trying to hoodwink the Zambian people that he detests political violence when in fact not.

Mr. Changala tells Q-News that if indeed the President wants to curb the vice, he should have ordered the Zambia Police to deal with perpetrators as opposed to appealing to them.

He states that he therefore considers President Lungu’s call on the police to decisively deal with perpetrators of political violence as mere rhetoric.

Mr. Changala says it is common knowledge that political violence always works to the benefit of the ruling party each there are elections in the Country.

[Read 15 times, 15 reads today]