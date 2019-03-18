The Zambia Meteorological Department has rubbished the warning by the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit alleging that certain parts of the country are likely to be affected by the hard-hit tropical cyclone that hit Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi.

The Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit on Saturday warned that the Southern African Development Community – Climate Services Centre had predicted that a tropical storm which has devastated Mozambique, which will migrate inland and make land fall over eastern Mozambique is likely to extend to Zambia.

DMMU Public Relations Officer Rachael Chama,said the storm is likely to affect Luapula, Northern, Central, Southern, Muchinga and parts of Eastern provinces with Districts such as Lunga, Chilubi, Luwingu, Mporokoso, Kawambwa, parts of Mansa and Milenge likely to receive rainfall in excess of 10 mm from March 16.

But in what appears to be clear lack of coordination between the two, MET, Acting Director Emmanuel Sikana has told ZANIS that Zambia is in the first place not in danger zone from the cyclone and that the department is observing its movements.

Mr. Sikana says the cyclone which hit Zimbabwe has started going back to central position in Mozambique and is likely to go back to the Indian Ocean.

He however, explained that when the cyclone was around central Mozambique, it started pushing the rainfall activities to northern parts of Zambia especially North western and Copperbelt.

Mr. Sikana, added that with the cyclone retracting back to Mozambique, it is apparently pulling the westerly winds towards Zambia thereby, inducing more rainfall activities on the Copperbelt, Luapula, Northern, Muchinga and parts of Eastern and Central provinces.

He added that due to this direction, the country may have isolated showers and thunderstorms during the afternoons in the Western, Southern and Lusaka provinces though not significant rains in Lusaka and Western.

Mr. Sikana stressed that the department is however, still vigilant in case the cyclone regenerates.

On Friday, a tropical storm known as the Cyclone Idai which brought water flood and destruction to areas of Mozambique and Malawi, hit Zimbabwe cutting off power and communications and claimed about over 60 lives.

[Read 645 times, 645 reads today]