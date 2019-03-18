Mighty Mufulira Wanderers were brought back down to Earth on Sunday just five days after their stunning 2-1 home win over champions Zesco United.

On Sunday,Mighty were humbled 6-1 away by Pool A leaders at Sunset Stadium in Lusaka to see them suffer their heaviest loss of the 2019 FAZ Super Division season.

But it was Mighty who made a false start when John Goma put the nine-time champions ahead in the 19th minute.

However, Mighty’s lead lasted just three minutes when Peter Banda leveled and Tafadzwa Ruskie scored his first of three of the day in the 33rd minute before completing his brace in the 37th and 50th minutes.

Chitiya Mususu made it five-one in the 69th minute and Romeric Pitroipa completed the rout in the 78th minute.

The result sees Zanaco reclaim top spot from Kabwe Warriors who had taken the overnight lead of Pool A on Saturday following a 1-0 Kabwe derby win over promoted Prison Leopards.

Zanaco have 17 points, one more than Warriors at the end of Week Eight games.

Mighty stay seventh on 8 points from as many games played with just two wins in their first term back after spending the 2018 season in FAZ Division One.

Meanwhile, the final Week Eight match is on Monday in Pool B when fifth placed Forest Rangers host number two side Power Dynamos at Levy Mwanawasa Stadium in Ndola.

[Read 165 times, 165 reads today]