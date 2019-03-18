ZESCO United Football Club has been praised for its patriotism after the club’s victory over Ghana’s Asante Kotoko FC paved way for Nkana Football Club’s qualification to the quarter finals of the CAF champions league.

Soccer analyst Reuben Kamanga says ZESCO’s 2-1 victory over Asante allowed Nkana to finish as runners-up in the group despite being humiliated and thrashed 4-1 by Sudanese giant Al Hilal FC.

Kamanga said ZESCO’s heroics deserve commendation because the club has put the interest of national football before their own interest.

He said other clubs would have consigned themselves to lose the game which was a formality fixture as a win would not have qualified ZESCO to the next round.

Kamanga however said ZESCO showed character and patriotism when the team salvaged some pride in a come from behind win against Asante Kotoko.

And Zambia Sports Fans Association Patron Peter Makembo said Nkana’s qualification to the next round is a good development for Zambian soccer.

He said it’s good that ZESCO won, in order to enable Nkana progress to the next round, as Zambia’s representative.

Nkana looked set to bow out of Africa’s lucrative club competition after falling behind in Khartoum while ZESCO also trailed behind the Ghanaian club at Levy Stadium in Ndola.

However two quick goals from Jackson Were and Kondwani Mtonga completed ZESCO’s comeback win after substitute midfielder Nyarko had scored Asante Kotoko’s opener.

In Khartoum, Nkana were 2-0 down inside 20 minutes, despite Walter Bwalya scoring, to reduce the deficit.

Former Nkana marksman, Mbombo put the game and result beyond the Kitwe outfit’ when he scored Am Hilal’s fourth goal.

