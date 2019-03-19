Government says the absence of a holistic social welfare policy has greatly hampered meaningful social and economic development in the country.

Kaoma District Commissioner Kennedy Mubanga said social welfare is a cross cutting discipline that borders on provision of goods and services for the vulnerable people adding that it is for this reason that government has recognized social welfare as an important aspect in attaining social economic development.

Mr Mubanga says government remains committed toward the elimination of uncertainties that households face due to limited access to social assistance and protection.

The District Commissioner was speaking today when he officiated at the second draft of a National Social Welfare Policy Provincial consultative meeting organized by the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services held at Kaoma Trades Training institute.

The meeting was attended by government heads of departments, Non-governmental Organizations, parastatals and community members.

Mr Mubanga noted that once approved, the social welfare policy will coordinate all social welfare interventions in the social protection sector for a comprehensive and multi sectorial response to poverty, deprivation and vulnerability in the country.

Speaking at the same event Chief Social Welfare Officer in charge of Statutory Services Ireen Munga said improving the welfare and protection of vulnerable persons is a challenging task hence the need for concerted efforts from all stakeholders.

Mrs Munga observed that joint efforts is the only way that will see a marked improvement in the quality of lives of the vulnerable.

