

Cabinet has approved the Access to Information Bill.

In a tweet, Information and Broadcasting Service Minister and Chief Government Minister Dora Siliya disclosed that the long awaited Bill has been approved by Cabinet.

Ms Siliya has described the decision by Cabinet as a new beginning.

She states that the Access to Information Bill is aimed at proactive and organised dissemination of information to the Public.

The Access to Information Bill has been pending since 2002 when it was withdrawn from Parliament then known as the Freedom of Information Bill.

Government at the time withdrew the bill for what it said was to allow for further consultations.

Stakeholders have since then been pushing for the bill to be taken to Parliament for enactment into law.

