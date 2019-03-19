Zambia U23 coach Beston Chambeshi says opponents Malawi recent European camp they used to prepare for their 2019 U23 AFCON qualifier is impressive but his team will do the talking on the pitch on Wednesday.

Zambia face Malawi on Wednesday in a second round, first leg away qualifier in Blantyre.

Malawi spent a fortnight in Belgium and made a stop-over on the way home in Cairo to played U23 AFCON hosts Egypt.

Zambia on the other hand spent six weeks at home and later held their final week of camp in Johannesburg before flying to Malawi on Monday.

“The game is played on the pitch and we cannot say we have won the game because of our professionals playing abroad. All I can say is we have come here to entertain and to play well get a good result from here,” Chambeshi said.

“I heard Malawi was in Belgium and they played Egypt; it is good for them and their preparations but like I said, the game will be played on the pitch.”

Chambeshi joined the team on Tuesday from Sudan after attending to Nkana’s CAF Confederation Cup Group C match against Al Hilal.

And Zambia will face Malawi with members of the 2017 U20 AFCON winning team headlining the qualifiers.

Strikers Patson Daka and Fashion Sakala plus midfielders Enock Mwepu and Emmanuel Banda are expected to lead the charge for the vital away points in Blantyre.

Nkana midfielder Harrison Chisala is the other member of the Class of 2017 who joined the team on Tuesday after attending to continental duty in Sudan.

Meanwhile, the final leg against Malawi is set for March 24 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka.

Winner will advance to the final qualifying round in June to face either Burundi or Congo-Brazzaville for a place in November’s finals in Egypt.

The top three finishers in Egypt will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games football tournament.

