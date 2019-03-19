A Zambian truck driver has died on the spot while three other international truck drivers escaped unhurt in a fatal road traffic accident in Mpika District in Muchinga Province.

Provincial Police Commissioner Joel Njase confirmed the accident to the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) in Mpika today.

The Police Commissioner has identified the deceased person has Allan Chibesa 27, a resident of TAZARA Township in Mpika District.

Mr Njase disclosed that the accident occurred yesterday around 14:30 hours at Danger hill area along the Great North Road about 25 kilometers north of Mpika town.

He said the accident happened when an unregistered Beiber Tipper truck belonging to China Road Construction Company being driven by Allan Chibesa failed to reduce speed as it was descending on Danger Hill causing him to loss control of the Vehicle and hit on the rear part of a Scania Truck registration number T622 AMX which was heading in the same direction belonging to Kilimanjaro Transport of Tanzania laden with Manganese which was being driven by unknown Tanzanian national.

He added after the first collision, the Beiber Truck further hit on to another Scania Truck registration number T535 DJY Belonging to Lake Oil Company of Tanzania loaded with Diesel which was being driven Ramadhan Nsibu Omary, 33.

Mr Njase narrated that after the second truck was hit; it lost control and collided with an oncoming Faw Truck registration number T735 DEF Belonging to Eastern Union Company also from Tanzania.

The Police Commissioner further said that the Beiber Truck and the first Scania truck were extensively damaged and the second Scania Truck’s cargo tank got deformed while the Faw Truck has a depressed right door and a cracked screen.

The Police Commissioner said the body of the deceased person with multiple fractures has since been deposited at Mpika Urban Clinic Mortuary.

[Read 168 times, 168 reads today]