Residents of Shiwang`andu district in Muchinga Province have complained over the hiked prices of mealie -meal due to shortage of the commodity in the district.

The residents talked to by the Zambia News and Information Services (ZANIS) lamented that they have been affected by the sudden change in mealie – meal prices in the district a thing they said should be addressed.

The residents called on Shiwa Milling to come on board and supply more of the commodity on the market in order to curb the increasing mealie – meal prices.

However, Director for Mansya River Enterprise Limited, Charles Harvey said that Shiwa Milling, a joint Agriculture initiative of Manshya River Enterprise and Musika has been working tirelessly to ensure that the local people buy mealie meal at a cheaper price.

Mr. Harvey stressed that of late Shiwa Milling has been having challenges to access maize from local farmers resulting in the shortage of Shiwa mealie meal on the market.

He said that by the end of this week, Shiwa Milling is expectant to buy 2000 x 50kg bags of maize from the traders for the production of mealie meal.

Mr. Harvey said that once Shiwa Milling offloads its commodity on the market the price will either be maintained at K100 or reduce if maize traders consider to lower the order price of the grain.

The reason why other brands of mealie meal have run out on the market in Shiwang’andu is not known yet but a check by ZANIS found that only 4 shops in the Central Business Centre (CBD) had mealie meal in stock with the cheapest price being K55 for a 5kg and K100 for a 25kg bag of mealie meal while others are selling the same quantity at K110 and K120 respectively.

