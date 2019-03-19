Zambia National Service (ZNS) Commandant Lieutenant Brigadier General Nathan Mulenga says the service will soon resume its programme of training street kids in life support skills.

Lieutenant Mulenga said the service has capacity to equip the street kids with life support skills that would help them engage in entrepreneurship ventures to support their livelihood.

“ Were are ready, the facilities are there, all we require is for you to say here are the youths then we can start training them, ” Lieutenant Mulenga said.

Speaking after touring the Zambia Instituted of Business and Studies and Industrial Practice in Kitwe yesterday, Lieutenant Mulenga said once the Service takes them up for training, the children would be responsible and productive people with various skills.

He however bemoaned the absence of an exit strategy for trained to engage in productive activities after being trained.

The ZNS chief noted that youths used to slip into the streets again after being trained due to lack of guidance on how they could start up business ventures in the past.

He suggested that the best way of incorporating them into society after training would be helping them to form cooperatives which could be funded as start- up capital for them.

Lieutenant Mulenga was responding to the request by Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu for ZNS to help absorb street kids by taking them up for skills training.

And Kitwe District Commissioner Binwell Mpundu appreciated the efforts by ZNS of training youths in life support skills that included bricklaying, tailoring and carpentry among others.

Mr. Mpundu said taking the street kids for training at the ZNS camp was the best way of removing the youths from the streets and transforming them into productive citizens.

Mr. Mpundu has since embarked on a programme of feeding and proving street kids in Kitwe with basic needs such as clothing and shelter.

