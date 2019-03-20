Catholic nuns have expressed worry at the increased cases of pupil pregnancies at Holy Cross Day Secondary School in Mongu district in Western Province.

The situation has prompted government to spend over 2 million kwacha to re-establish the secondary school into a boarding school in order to keep pupils in school and reduce on pupil pregnancies.

Speaking to ZANIS in an interview in Mongu yesterday, Holy Cross Secondary School Acting Head Teacher Sister Bibian Mbao said she was disturbed with increased pupil’s pregnancies at the school.

Sister Mbao cited lack of boarding schools for girls in the province as a major contribution factor leading to pupil’s pregnancies in the province.

She noted that girls in the area fall prey to pregnancies because they encounter many challenges as they cover long distance in accessing quality education services.

The Sister disclosed that the school has embarked on the constructions of boarding facilities such as ablution blocks hostels for girls in order to re-introduce girl’s boarding school.

And Mongu District Education Board Secretary (DEBS) Sondoi Mutumba said the move of re-introducing girl’s boarding school by government will reduce pupil’s pregnancies at the school.

