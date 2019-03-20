Nkana will know their CAF Confederation Cup quarterfinal opponents on Wednesday when the draws are made in Egypt.

CAF will make the draws this evening at 19h00 in Cairo for both the CAF Confederation Cup and CAF Champions League quarterfinal matches whose first legs are set for the weekend of April 5 while the final legs will follow during the weekend of April 12.

Nkana will be making their last eight debut after two group stage appearances and are just one of two Sub-Saharan teams still standing in the race together with Gor Mahia of Kenya.

The rest are North African opponents who include record three-time CAF Confederation Cup champions CS Sfaxein of Tunisia who eliminated Green Buffaloes from the pre-group stage last December.

Sfaxien’s compatriots and two-time winners Etoile du Sahel are also in tonight’s draws.

The rest are Nkana’s former Group C opponents Al Hilal of Sudan including new faces to Beston Chambeshi’s side in the form of the Moroccan pair of RSB Berkane and Hassania Agadir.

But the biggest familiar name in the draws are Nkana’s perennial nemesis Zamalek but the Zambian club has yet to eliminate them from six continental meetings.

