Nkana’s CAF Confederation Cup semifinal hopes face a massive test following Wednesday’s quarterfinal draws after they were handed a last eight date against record three-time champions CS Sfaxien of Tunisia.

Beston Chambeshi’s side will host the Tunisia giants in the first leg on April 7 and travel to Sfax for the final leg on April 14.

Interestingly, Sfaxien return to Zambia for a second successive time this season in the CAF Confederation Cup after eliminating Green Buffaloes in the pre-group stage last December.

Sfaxien beat Buffaloes 4-1 in Tunisia but lost 1-0 in Lusaka to progress to the group stage.

Meanwhile, Sfaxien will visit Nkana for the first time in twenty years.

Sfaxien eliminated Nkana 4-1 on aggregate in the second round of the defunct CAF Cup in 1999 after the latter lost 4-0 away in Tunisia.

