The Patriotic Front says it has learnt with shock the demise of Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba.

The PF says it is particularly distressed as her death comes a few days after the death of High Commissioner to Ghana, Rayford Mbulu an icon who greatly contributed to Trade Unionism in Zambia.

Party Secretary General Davies Mwila recalled how when the PF formed government in 2011, embarked on a mission to expand space for women in the area of leadership and decision making in all spheres.

In a message of condolences to the bereaved family, Mr. Mwila said Mrs. Muntemba was subsequently appointed as Police Commissioner for Southern Province that same year alongside five other deserving Senior Police Women Commissioners.

He said as a conscientious worker and a team player, she served in other senior positions in the Police Service.

In February 2015, President Edgar Lungu continuing with the Gender Sensitive PF Manifesto and the legacy of his predecessor, appointed Ms Muntemba into the Foreign Service as Zambia’s envoy to Kenya; a position she held until her untimely death.

He said her congenial personality won her the affection of many Zambians from all walks of life through her motivational talks, radio presentations and the books she wrote.

And Inspector General of Police Kakoma Kanganja said the Zambia Police is saddened on the death of Mrs. Muntemba who was until her demise, serving as the Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya.

Mr. Kanganja said Mrs. Muntemba will greatly be missed by the entire Zambia Police Service and the nation at large.

