The Road Transport and Safety Agency has refuted media reports suggesting that government has made adjustments to fees and fines payable to many Government ministries and parastatals, including fees and fines relating to traffic fines.

RTSA Head of Media Relations Fredrick Mubanga said contrary to information circulating on social media suggesting that government recently issued a new revised schedule for traffic offences, government has recently not made any adjustments to traffic fines.

Mr. Mubanga said all traffic fines and fees which are currently inforce are based on Statutory Instrument Number 41 of 2015.

He has implored the general public to contact RTSA National Call Centre on the Toll Free line 983 for clarifications.

[Read 162 times, 162 reads today]