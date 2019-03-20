Luano District Commissioner Christopher Chibuye, has expressed happiness with the implementation of the School Feeding Programme (SFP) in his district.

Speaking during a consultative meeting on developing the Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) strategy, Mr Chibuye noted that the project is instrumental in attracting vulnerable children to school.

The DC commended World Food Programme (WPF) and various stakeholders for supplementing government efforts in improving quality of learning.

During the same forum, WFP Senior Programme Associate, Miyoba Mukengami explained that his organization is currently transitioning the SFP to a self-sufficient and Government owned Home Grown School Feeding Programme (HGSFP) in line with the 7th National Development Plan (7NDP) 2017- 2021.

He said the HGSFP is focusing on producing and locally procuring nutritious foods for pre and primary school learners, as well as linking smallholder farmers to beneficiary schools.

Mr Mukengami added that plans are underway to increase the number of beneficiary districts from 39 to 90.

He said selected districts are expected to cover all public and community schools in the area to avoid shifting of pupils from non-feeding schools to feeding schools.

Meanwhile, Senior Planner from Ministry of National Development Planning, Mutinta Kalembwe, said a sustainable HGSFP requires a strong multi-sectorial approach.

She pointed out that the project relies on partnerships and resource mobilisation from various sources, including the public and private sector.

She called on traditional leaders to partner with Government in sensitising their subjects on the significance of the feeding programme.

