Zambia made significant headway in their 2019 U23 AFCON qualifiers when they collected a vital second round, first leg win away in Malawi on Wednesday.

Zambia, who have just entered the qualifiers after enjoying a first round bye, kicked off their Olympic qualifying hopes with a 1-0 away win in Blantyre.

Fashion Sakala head in the winner in the 78th minute from a Lameck Banda corner just 18 minutes after the latter had replaced Harrison Musonda.

Zambia need a draw or another win on March 24 at National Heroes Stadium in Lusaka to advance to the final qualifying stage in June where they will play Burundi or Congo-Brazzaville for a place at November’s tournament in Egypt.

The top three finishers in Egypt will qualify to the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

