Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Her Excellency Mrs. Brenda Muntemba-Sichilembe has died.
She was 49.
High Commissioner Muntemba was on the 26th February 2019 involved in a road traffic accident head on collision in Machakos near Nairobi in Kenya.
She was later admitted into hospital and was operated on to stem internal bleeding before she was evacuated to a hospital in Nairobi where she has been admitted in Intensive care unit(ICU) since (ICU).
Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner, Brenda Muntemba served as Southern Province Police Commissioner and Chief Program Officer at UNESCO in Zambia.
Who has confirmed this.’
Very sad, MHSRIP. Shw was a better representative of Zambia than Mumbi Phiri in Kenya.
Rest in peace Brenda Muntemba…..i remember your name when you were Zambia Police spokesperson and Francis Musonda was Lusaka Province police commissioner, Mukutulu Sinyani was DEC spokesperson
Point of correction….Mukutulu Sinyani was DEC commissioner….and thesevare days when Law enforcement was genuine in Zambia not this DEC which is controlled by Lungu…they pick and choose who to investigate…..Chitotela,Keizer Zulu,Kambwili and Lungu himself should have been in Jail if it was the Mukutulu Sinyani DEC….
MHRIP. The best spokesman I have ever seen in the police service. There is nothing we can, if God allows any situation who are we. RIP
Oh My God this is very sad news indeed
MHSRIEP!! She was a very hard working person and her professionalism will be greatly missed
Oooh how I look to the day it shall be declared …..Oooh death where is your victory?…….where is your sting? This is short lived life indeed. Go well hopefully we will meet again in glory.
Mysrip
I heard about the terrible head on collision she was involved in despite police escort.My thoughts and prayers go out to her family me she R.I.P.
Very sad to learn of this terrible news! The news reports of the accident had minimised how serious it was. Ms Brenda Muntemba was a true professional who served with integrity, especially within our compromised Police. I know that she was multilingual and very highly educated and dedicated to duty. A huge loss to the nation and her family. Sincere condolences to the Muntemba family.
M.H.S.R.I.P. You have really left a gap
Apart for her hard working and her professionalism, I remember Brenda for her love for God. I know you are in glory. R I P
May Her Soul Rest In Peace