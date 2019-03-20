Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya, Her Excellency Mrs. Brenda Muntemba-Sichilembe has died.

She was 49.

High Commissioner Muntemba was on the 26th February 2019 involved in a road traffic accident head on collision in Machakos near Nairobi in Kenya.

She was later admitted into hospital and was operated on to stem internal bleeding before she was evacuated to a hospital in Nairobi where she has been admitted in Intensive care unit(ICU) since (ICU).

Prior to her appointment as High Commissioner, Brenda Muntemba served as Southern Province Police Commissioner and Chief Program Officer at UNESCO in Zambia.

