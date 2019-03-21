Government says it is working towards curbing illegal mining activities that are on the increase in Eastern Province.

Mines and Mineral Development Permanent Secretary Paul Chanda says reports on the illegal mining of precious minerals being done by locals and foreign nationals from neighbouring countries have reached his office.

Speaking during a courtesy call paid to Eastern Province Permanent Secretary Buleti Nsemukila today, Mr Chanda said government is losing a lot of revenue in terms of taxes from such activities.

He said his ministry is trying to find a ways to intervene and normalize the situation by flashing out illegalities in order to bring on board serious investors.

And Dr Nsemukila said the mineral prospects found in the province will play an effective role in the diversification process because Eastern Province is mostly known as an agriculture powerhouse.

He said with the rich mineral prospects discovered in the province, a lapidary training school like the one in Ndola must be put up to empower women and youths in jewelry making skills.

