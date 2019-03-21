The Patriotic Front has distanced itself from a letter purported to have been issued by ZESCO authorizing a payment to the Patriotic Front Secretary General Davies Mwila.

PF Media Director Sunday Chanda said the letter is the imagination of small and disgruntled criminal minds as the PF does not receive any funding whatsoever from ZESCO or any government corporation neither does any corporation pay anyone at the Patriotic Front Secretariat.

Mr. Chanda said these parastatals are audited and its therefore a no-brainer that no such funding exists.

He has since advised members of the public to disregard such hogwash emanating from those who refuse to accept that Patriotic Front remains Zambia’s number one Party of choice.

Mr. Chanda said the PF is actually shocked at the lack of creativity characterizing the Opposition’s propaganda machinery.

[Read 106 times, 106 reads today]