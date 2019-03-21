Nkana on Thursday rallied to collect a point away in Mazabuka at new boys FC MUZA.

The record 12-time champions finished 1-1 against the FAZ Super Division debutants at Nakambala Stadium in their delayed Week Five Pool B match.

Both goals came in the second half when Emmanuel Manda put MUZA ahead in the 48th minute to net his third of the season.

It took Nkana until the 82nd minute to earn their one point through a Fred Tshimenga equalizer who took his league tally to four goals in 2019.

But it was a big result for MUZA who are now unbeaten in their last two league games following a 1-0 away victory over Napsa Stars on March 16 in Lusaka.

That away result not only ended MUZA’s four-match losing run but handed them their debut league win.

Nkana remain third from bottom at number eight with 6 points from five games with three matches in hand.

MUZA also stay put in last place at number ten on 5 points but have now collected four points in two straight league games.

[Read 134 times, 134 reads today]