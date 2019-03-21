Government has announced that stringent measures will be put in place to ensure that no expired drugs are supplied into the country.

Minister of Health Chitalu Chilufya said that the Zambia Medicines Regulatory Authority (ZMRA) have been heightened in order to ascertain the quality of any drugs supplied.

Dr. Chilufya said government is constructing a modern laboratory whose main objective will be to scrutinise the drugs being imported into the country.

He explained that the laboratory under construction Multi Facility Economic Zone (MFEZ) will be completed in August this year and that it will be bring to an end the tendency of conducting laboratory tests of drugs abroad.

The Minister of Health said this during his ministerial statement in Parliament today where he underscored the performance of ZMRA that came to effect following the Act in 2013.

Dr. Chilufya was quick to mention that government has embarked on the transformation agenda of the health sector which is aimed at improving access to quality health services.

He further stressed that the transformation agenda is evidenced by the robust infrastructure development agenda of the health centres across the country.

