President Edgar Lungu has assured that the country has enough food to feed the entire population, as well as share with other countries that were recently affected by the Idai cyclone.

President Lungu explained that even if Zambia was not hit, the country is affected, because the cyclone occurred in region.

The Head of State noted that it is only human for the country to help mitigate the suffering of other countries who are affected by offering food relief.

Mr Lungu added that to this effect, there is need for those who have food in the country to guard it jealously so that it can help those in need.

The Head of State said this today upon arrival at Chipata City Airport, for his three day working visit to Eastern province.

President Lungu said the African region thrives on unity, hence the need to be there for each other.

And President Lungu has advised the Patriotic Front (PF) party members to remain united, co-exist and embrace new members.

Mr. Lungu explained that there is no need for the party to be divided by intra elections, adding that the party is bigger than any individual.

He stated that leaders in the party should learn and accommodate others with different views, formed on the principle of unity of purpose, democracy and good governance.

He further called on all members to work together and help in growing the party in country.

Earlier, Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu assured the Head of State that the province is food secure, due to the good rainfall pattern experienced during the 2018/2019 farming season.

President Lungu is in Eastern province for a three days working visit where he is expected to flag off the food relief distribution, commission the Sinda administration block, and commission the Edgar Chagwa Lungu Technical School in Petauke district.

The President is also expected to meet traditional leaders and PF party officials before returning to Lusaka on Saturday.

The President is accompanied by PF Secretary General Davis Mwila, Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, his Press Aid Amos Chanda and other government and party officials.

Meanwhile, Paramount Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern province has thanked government for the continued support rendered in various sectors of development in the province.

Chief Mpezeni has singled out the support government rendered towards the successful hosting of the 2019 Nc’wala traditional ceremony of the Ngoni speaking people and the visiting Ngoni prince from Zulu kingdom in South Africa Mongosuthu Buthelezi.

He said without government support, the Royal Establishment on would not have managed to host the visiting South African Prince and the ceremony.

The traditional leader was speaking in Chipata today at his Ependukeni palace when President Lungu paid a courtesy call on him.

Chief Mpezeni further thanked President Lungu for spearheading various developmental projects aimed at uplifting the living standards of people in his chiefdom.

And President Lungu has informed the traditional leader that he is in the province to check on on-going projects and flag off the relief food distribution.

He added that he is also in the province to see how the region is fairing following the cyclone Idai that hit some neighbouring countries.

He explained that despite receiving reports on the Farmer Input Support Programme (FISP), Food Reserve Agency (FRA) and rainfall pattern, it is important for him to visit areas in order to have first-hand information on what is on the ground.

He noted that it remains his desire to ensure that he availed correct information with regards to what is happening in the country, in order for informed decisions to be made.

The President will also hold a private meeting with Paramount Chief Gawa Undi of the Chewe people of Zambia, Malawi and Mozambique at his Nyaviombo palace in Chipata district.

