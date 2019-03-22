The ruling Patriotic Front (PF) wants United Party for National Development (UPND) Mazabuka Member of Parliament Honourable Garry Nkombo criminally prosecution for forgery after Mr Nkombo produced before the floor of Parliament, an alleged forged letter confirming a payment of K3 million in favour of Patriotic Front Secretary General Hon Davies Mwila, which was purported to have been written by ZESCO.

Office of the Patriotic Front Chief Whip had written to ZESCO seeking confirmation on the authenticity of the letter which the Mazabuka legislator had laid on the floor. ZESCO in their response established that the said letter was forged, deceitful and malicious.

This prompted Patriotic Front Deputy Chief Whip and Kabwe Central MP Hon Tutwa Ngulube to rise on a serious point of order. He asked the Speaker if Hon Nkombo was in order to lay on the floor of the house a bogus and malicious letter. The Deputy Chief Whip further requested the Speaker to refer the matter to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) in accordance with Standing order no. 53 and Section 18, 21 and 27 of the National Assembly Powers and Privileges Act.

PF now wants Hon Garry Nkombo to face criminal prosecution following his act to author and or circulate a fabricated document with intent to deceive

