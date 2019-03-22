Afro Pop and R n’ B singing sensation Roberto, won his third international award at the 8th HiPipo Music Awards in Uganda, says he could not have done it without the help of his fans.

It is the second HiPipo award Roberto is collecting after winning the Best Song – Southern Africa for his hit song Into You at the same event last year.

Roberto told the Weekend Mail that the award shows how appreciated Zambian music is outside its borders.

He says his ultimate aim is to go on and win awards beyond the African continent.

“I couldn’t have done without my fans. I posted on Facebook and in many WhatsApp groups asking for them to vote and they responded. So, this award is not just for me alone, but for Zambia and all my fans,” he said.

Roberto won the Best RnB Maestro (Africa) category beating the likes of Ammara Brown, Jah Prayzah, Runtown, Simi, Meddy and Shekhinah.

