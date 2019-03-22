The award-winning hiphop artiste – Slap Dee was selected to be part of the ‘National Nutrition Champions’ by CSOSun. He will be working on this campaign along with Sylvia Banda, Esther Chungu, Peter Cotton, Max and a couple others.

Slap Dee had this to say his social media page:

“Was announced one of the 8 national Nutrition Champions by @CSOSun last night. Proud to be repping alongside madam Sylvia Banda, Esther Chungu, Peter Cotton, Max and a couple others.

In Zambia around 40% of all children are stunted. But just USD $40 per child per year could cut malnutrition in half! Sign on to our petition calling on the government of Zambia to invest in nutrition. Go to globalcitizen.org/nutritionforzambia!”

