The award-winning hiphop artiste – Slap Dee was selected to be part of the ‘National Nutrition Champions’ by CSOSun. He will be working on this campaign along with Sylvia BandaEsther ChunguPeter CottonMax and a couple others.

Slap Dee had this to say his social media page:

Was announced one of the 8 national Nutrition Champions by @CSOSun last night. Proud to be repping alongside madam Sylvia Banda, Esther Chungu, Peter Cotton, Max and a couple others. 
In Zambia around 40% of all children are stunted. But just USD $40 per child per year could cut malnutrition in half! Sign on to our petition calling on the government of Zambia to invest in nutrition. Go to globalcitizen.org/nutritionforzambia!

