Vice President Inonge Wina says the Zambian Government is mobilizing resources to help Malawi, Zimbabwe and Mozambique the three countries that have been hit by Cyclone Idai.

Aid agencies are scrambling to reach survivors of Cyclone Idai, which swept through Mozambique, Malawi and Zimbabwe last week, destroying towns and villages in its path.

Hundreds of people have been killed and hundreds of thousands more have been affected by what the UN says could be “one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit the southern hemisphere.

Mrs. Wina told Parliament today that Zambia is obliged to support her neighbours because she will need their support in future.

She said government will see how best Zambia can help the three countries that are faced with devastation.

Mrs. Wina was responding to a question from UPND Solwezi East Member of Parliament Leaky Kintu during the Vice President’s question time.

Mr. Kintu wanted to know what sense is in donating money to Zimbabwe, Mozambique and Malawi at the expense of school children in his constituency who are learning without desks.

