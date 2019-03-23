

Political parties in the Country have been advised to realize that National Dialogue will be meaningless without the involvement of the Church.

Evangelical Youth Alliance International (EYAI) Executive Director Moses Lungu says the Church is in fact a critical stakeholder in the dialogue process and deserves respect from all other stakeholders.

Reverend Lungu states that the Church cannot be excluded from the dialogue process when it is already a major stakeholder in the whole entire governance process of the Country.

He states that his organization is therefore opposed to suggestions that an alternative institution be identified to lead the National Dialogue if the Church is having difficulties to lead the process.

