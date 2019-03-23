POLICE in Lusaka have arrested Patriotic For Economic Progress leader Sean Tembo for defamation of the President.
In a statement this afternoon, police spokesperson Esther Mwaata Katongo stated that officers picked for allegedly defaming the Republican President Edgar Lungu in his posts on Social media dated March 15, March 2019.
“He is currently detained in police custody. More details will be given in due course,” stated Katongo in the brief statement.
This week,Mr Tembo said that he stood by his statement that President Edgar Lungu was possibly suffering from a mental illness, which might be the primary cause of his various irrational national decisions in the recent past.
Commenting on the various concerns raised by Citizens over his statement, Mr. Tembo said mental illness is just like any other illness and must not be stigmatized.
“As a matter of fact, the national prevalence of mental illness in Zambia is currently about 4% of the general population and a whopping 13% of the adult male population. It is on this basis that the framers of the Republican Constitution took into account the possibility that a person elected to the position of Republican President might suffer a mental illness during their tenure”, Mr. Tembo has said.
He said accordingly, article 107 of the Republican Constitution provides guidance on the procedures that must be followed if the Head of State is suspected of suffering from a debilitating mental illness.
Mr. Tembo said his party has been closely monitoring the quality of official decisions that have been made by President Lungu, ever since he took office in February of 2015.
He said the Patriots for Economic Progress has also been consistently pointing out any poor decisions made by the President, which they usually attribute to incompetence, however in the recent past, they have noted certain poor decisions made by President Lungu which are too grave to be attributed to incompetence alone, but actually border on mental illness or incapacity.
He said a case in point is the decision by President Lungu to purchase a brand new Gulfstream G650 private jet for himself using approximately K900 million of tax payers money, and yet he is failing to pay salaries for his employees in the civil service, local government and parastatal bodies.
Mr. Tembo said another case in point is the decision by the President to send his wife on a meaningless trip to the United States of America to go and receive used second hand fire trucks, with an exaggerated entourage of 25 personnel including maids and cleaners, as if US hotels do not have cleaners, for a prolonged period of about two weeks, using millions of Kwacha of tax payers money, and yet the majority of peasant farmers who supplied their maize to his Government in the last farming season have not been paid.
He has reiterated that President Lungu be subjected to a mental exam for purposes of determining his mental fitness, and consequent suitability to continue holding the office of Republican President, as guided by article 107 of the Republican Constitution.
Mr. Tembo said if indeed the President is mentally sick as they strongly suspect, then he needs to be afforded appropriate medical assistance and therapy so that he could make a full recovery.
“However, if the medical exam determines that contrary to our suspicions, the President is actually mentally fit and that his consistent poor decisions are in-fact not premised on any mental disorder but merely incompetence, then the President will resume his duties. But at least our fears and those of the majority of our citizens that the president might be mentally ill, will be arrayed”, he added.
He said in the quest to address this matter once and for all, the Patriots for Economic Progress will soon be writing to our Opposition Alliance partners in the United Party for National Development, who have representation in Parliament, requesting them to consider laying a motion on the floor of Parliament for President Lungu to be subjected to a mental exam, as provided for by the Constitution.
He said if the motion meets Parliamentary approval, as they expect it, then the Chief Justice will be compelled to institute a medical board to inquire into the mental capacity of the Republican President, within 7 days, as provided for by article 107(4) of the Republican Constitution.
He has emphasised that his party’s position on this matter should not be misconstrued to mean that we disrespect the Republican President in any way and has apologised in advance if in the quest to put across the case, they inadvertently disrespected the President in anyway.
Mr. Tembo said his party firmly believe that the matter of the President’s mental fitness needs to be addressed in a sober and candid manner, without emotional inclinations whatsoever.
The Constitution allows for any citizen to question the mental state of the President without it amounting to defamation. Besides are the police confident that the President is 100% in his right faculties ??? Zambians always want to assume things let this premise by Sean be tested and proven otherwise …then Police can move in for defamation.
This is a Police overseen by an utterly childish boy like Stephen “former Katondo St Currency Dealer” Kamponygo ….this is a boy who stands up in Parley and states that GMB does not look health as he was when he was in PF because he has lost weight..surely is being obese a sign of wealth.
I don’t see a case here its just LAZY LUNGU trying to frustrate opposing views with jail time …Sean Tembo is a taxpayer he has a right to question how funds are spent….imagine if Mwanawasa took notice of what old man Sata said about him publicly name calling him yet this coward LAZY LUNGU can not take anything.
Two months from now you will hear that Sean is seriously ill and need of RSA evacuation and LAZY’s govt has offered to pay all expenses including those of his wife and children.
Let him produce lungus medical report. But lungu also.
How do send your wife to the states with cleaners to go and pick 1978 fire tenders.
How do you buy a Lear JET instead of funding kazungula . Shown tembo needs a fast gateway when he swindles twsanas
And this was a trap by upendi so that once shown tembo is arrested they will say there is no democracy in Zambia
You seem to contradicting yourself …you are like BUFFOON CK everytime I read your posts
Good, lock Tembo up in a Chianama mental ward and throw the key away, because his statement is rumbling and illogical. He clearly means to demean mental health status by way of attacking the President.
A bit silly really. On one hand Tembo says mental illness is prevalent in the population, and perfectly untoward, but then contradicts himself by saying , ‘But at least our fears and those of the majority of our citizens that the president might be mentally ill, might be arrayed.’. Why would you fear?
The trite reasoning given is that the proof is in the purchase of a plane and a trip to USA! That’s nuts.
What wrong with questioning LAZY LUNGU’s mentality? I mean he procured an $80 million 10 seater jet yet his govt can afford to pay an $18m instalment for cross border bridge; Botswana is up to date on payments you are slowing them down do you not feel ashamed?
Thank you for your courageousness. It’s better to speak your mind than cower down like most are doing trying to please a dictator. Lungu is getting worse with his ridiculous arrests of citizens. The world is changing you cannot use ancient laws to abuse citizens. Kabila did that and they have been released because it was wrong in the first place to arrest citizens you’re supposed to serve
Unfortunately Zambians are docile cowards …they will just watch you like that journalist Chifire rot in prison.
let him face the wrath of the law for being careless and disrespectiful to governing authority
bad politics by these young and inexperience politicians
the presidency is run by human beings who have feelings.
let us stop scandalising our leadership with impunity
@jay jay. Iwe jj am not contradicting myself. My point is that both lungu and shown are wrong . But you must qualify that medically.
On the hand this guy is just trying to gain an image he doesn’t deserve
Does Zambia have police officers? This is serious. Is it what they call democracy? How can they arrest someone simply because he talk about Lungu? trump has been called liar, mentally deranged, but no one has been arrested for that.
Uyu mwana Tembo if he suspected ati wesu ali kumweshi, the best he had to do was to engage Parliament where the motion was supposed to be moved according to the constitution. But the way he did was irregular and is tantamount to defamation really. Any doubt about president’s ability to carry functions, it has procedures on how to commence any process. Remember the president is the state, hence you don’t expose that institution anyhow. Eico bane mulongeni until pa fezyday!!!!!
Does the burden of truth fall with the state to prove Sean wrong or is it with Sean to prove that indeed ECL is mentally ill?
How do you defame by asking a question? Can anyone explain
Dictatorship at play no freedom of speech and we call our selves a democracy, what a shame in this ka half baked democracy under a drunk who pees himself when drunk on tax payers money