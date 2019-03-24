[Read 348 times, 349 reads today]

3 COMMENTS

  1. This is problem with people who just watch one boxing match a year with blind loyalty and conclude someone has won because the other opponent has cuts …I didn’t watch this fight by going by the comments on social media I can conclude that people were simply watching Catherine swinging punches and concluding that she won.
    Boxing is a technical game about landing point scoring punches not a bar brawl….you think its that easy for a challenger to grab a belt just by points. Go and watch technical fighters like Gennady Golovkin and Canelo Alvarez…or defensive counter punchers like Floyd Mayweather

    1

    1

    • Boxing is not a sport. It’s violence, period. I could never waste my money on such nonsense!

      0

      0

