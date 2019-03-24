By Nathan Chanda

We are astonished by the silence of the Civil Society, the International Community and the Church on the continued insults on President Edgar Lungu by the Opposition Alliance.

The Opposition Alliance through its media Chairperson Mr Sean Tembo have provoked us enough. What is more shocking is the silence by the Civil society, the International Community and the Church on the insults showered on the Head of State.

We find it extremely provoking that the alliance has continued to insult the Head of State. The Head of State Mr Edgar Lungu is also the President of a political party, the Patriotic Front which has the largest following in Zambia. Now we the followers of H. E MR Edgar Chagwa Lungu our President of the PF, we say enough of these insults.

The Opposition Alliance through its member has provoked us enough. The insults on President Edgar Lungu amounts to inciting violence. We are not going to sit idle and watch our President who is also the Republican President to be insulted simply because a few individuals do not like him. We Want to remind them that President Lungu has the mandate to rule this country from the people Zambia.

We take great exception to this behavior by the Opposition Alliance through its media Chairperson Sean Tembo. We will have no option but to stand up and defend our party President from these unwarranted attacks.

Where is the Civil Society? Where is the International Community? Where is the Church? Let them be proactive then been reactive. It is clear that the Opposition Alliance has made it its agenda to insult President Edgar Lungu . The Opposition Alliance through Mr Sean Tembo have abused the freedom of expression. Now we want to state categorically that we the followers of Edgar Lungu will not allow this nonsense from the Opposition alliance.

We have laws in this country and if one is visited by the law, the same civil society, Some Church and International Community will complain that the Government is reactive. This is pure provocation which this alliance is propagating. We want to state that we are equal to the task.

Sean Tembo can not insult openly the Head of State and the Church, civil society and International Community keep quite. This conduct is unacceptable. We the PF on the Copperbelt have said no to such behavior, we say do not provoke us because we can also react.

The Head of State should be respected whether, one likes him or not. Sean Tembo and their Alliance have pushed us way to far. We are now challenging the Church, the Civil Society and the International Community to state their position over the insults on President Edgar Lungu by the Opposition Alliance.

We would also want to thank the people of Roan Constituency in Luanshya more especially the youths, for the peaceful campaigns. As PF, we have lived to what we promised of not importing members from out side Roan to come and campaign. The campaigns are going on peacefully. As the PF we are so confident to win the elections through our adopted candidate Mr Joel Chibuye. Our campaigns are based on what the PF and President Edgar Lungu has done and will do to the people of Roan. We want to do issued based campaigns not politics of name calling because Politics of insults and abusive name calling are absolutely shameful and archaic which can be best described as moral redundancy.

We want to assure our President through the campaign Managers and the local structures, that we are on top of things and this campaign will be violent free. We urge our members to exercise maximum restrain even if provoked in our campaigns.

The Author is Patriotic Front Copperbelt Chairman, and Member of the Central Committee, the Party’s highest decision making organ

