The Socialist Party says it will not join the opposition alliance because it is aimed at fighting President Edgar Lungu and the ruling Patriotic Front instead of offering solutions to the people’s sufferings.

Socialist Party General Secretary Cosmas Musumali says his party has respect for President Lungu and the PF and would not join an alliance which insults leaders.

Dr. Musumali says the Opposition Alliance is a capitalist entity which has no solutions to unemployment and poverty.

Speaking at a media briefing in Kitwe this morning, Dr. Musumali added that the Socialist Party is fighting the capitalist system and it cannot join a capitalist alliance which seeks to fight the poor and the working class.

And Dr. Musumali said his party will not take part in by-elections because they are not a priority.

He said by-elections are a drain on party resources and the Socialist Party is focusing on the 2021 general elections where it will field candidates in all wards and constituencies across the country.

He also observed that by-elections have become a source of violence and there is need for law enforcement agencies to stop the trend and create peace in the country.

Meanwhile, Dr Musumali has advised government to restructure its debt for a period of five to 10 years.

He said there is urgent need for government to renegotiate its foreign debt and cut some costs.

[Read 170 times, 170 reads today]