Government is happy with the increasing levels of creativity and investment by television stations in the production of home-grown programmes that promote the country’s values and national unity.

Information and Broadcasting Services Permanent Secretary Chanda Kasolo said this in Lusaka yesterday.

This was in a speech read on his behalf by Acting Director for Press and Media Development in the Ministry Mr Morden Mayembe at the Grand Finale of ‘Beads and Lipstick’ a Muvi television reality show designed to showcase the rich cultural diversity from the 10 provinces of the country.

Mr Kasolo noted that Muvi, like other television stations, have continued to provide various platforms for young people in the creative arts to showcase their talent thereby contributing to job creation.

The Permanent Secretary also advised broadcasting houses to consult with the Independent Broadcasting Authority (IBA) where they are not sure to avoid embarking on costly and controversial productions.

He called upon all broadcasting houses to engage in none controversial programming and to consult with IBA when they are not sure with the implications of their programme concepts.

Earlier, Muvi Television General Manger Seidlitz Nkhonjera said the primary goal of the show was to create awareness around the standards of living endured by the girl child in most remote areas of the country.

Mr. Khonjera said the show also sought to highlight the unfair attitudes towards girls with regard to education and to provide a platform for meaningful and long term change in each of the young women’s lives.

The two winners of the ‘Beads and Lipstick’ reality show which started on 11th December, 2018 and ended on 24th March, 2019, walked away with prizes amounting to K500, 000 each inclusive of a three bedroom house and an offer of a full educational scholarship from Fairview College of Education.

The function was also attended by representatives of several business houses, among others.

This is according to a press statement issued by the Press and Public Relations Department Unit at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting Services.

