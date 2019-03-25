

The National Restoration Party (NAREP) has challenged President Edgar Lungu to back his words against corruption with action.

President Edgar Lungu in 2016 revealed that he had received reports linking some ministers to corrupt activities.

President Lungu since warned that he will not hesitate to relieve the said ministers of their duties even before they are investigated by the anti corruption commission.

But NAREP Secretary General Ezra Ngulube has argued that a lot more than words is needed to give meaning to the president Lungu’s fight against corruption.

Mr. Ngulube feels that there is no guarantee that investigations will not be interfered with by the government of the day.

He is of the view that these pronouncements have been made in the past by previous governments and so it is not new, yet no action has been done to those found wanting.

The National Restoration Party Secretary General has charged that president Lungu does not have the political will to fight corruption because he has shown no commitment in the fight against vice.

Mr. Ngulube has stressed that failure by president Lungu to fire Infrastructure Development Minister Ronald Chitotela who was arrested by acc, is evidence enough that the head of state is not serious in his resolve to uproot corruption.

[Read 198 times, 198 reads today]