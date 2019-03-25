MMD National Secretary Raphael Nakachinda says UPND Members of Parliament are afraid to ask Cabinet Ministers to pursue development for fear of expulsion.

Mr. Nakachinda says politics of hate should not be tolerated by any well meaning Zambian.

Mr. Nakachinda who joined the Alliance partners Patriotic Front PF and Republican President Edgar Lungu for a rally to drum up support for Kafue Council Chairperson elections said people should be upset with political parties that are promoting divisions in the country.

He said UPND MPs are finding it difficult to approach ministers to pursue development projects due to fear of being expelled from their party.

He accused UPND president of terrorizing his MPs to the extent that they fear even interacting with MPs from PF or MMD because they are scared that they would be accused of wanting to defect.

Mr. Nakachinda said the politics of HH are that of hatred and when you ask my colleagues why they don’t want to interact with you they will tell you that we are told not to associate with you, he doesn’t want us to work with you people to bring development.

He said the UPND MPs have confessed that they also want development in their areas but he tells them not to ask for their share of development from the President or Cabinet ministers.

Mr. Nakachinda said the Movement for Multi party Democracy have weighed in on the campaign trail of the council by-election in Kafue that was necessitated by the expulsion of the UPND council chairperson during his civic duties for accompanying the President in a cleaning exercise.

