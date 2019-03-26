Vice President Inonge Wina has led scores of people in mourning late Zambia’s High Commissioner to Kenya Brenda Muntemba Sichilembe at the Anglican Cathedral of the Holy Cross in Lusaka.

Several people who included family, friends and workmates described Mrs Sichilembe as a selfless, humble, and devoted Christian who wanted to help humanity.

Meanwhile, widower Reverend Sulanji Sichilembe said Brenda Muntemba foundation will be created in honour of his wife.

Reverend Sichilembe said this is to ensure that his wife’s legacy of helping the less privileged in society lives on.

Her children Mwango Kondolo and Lukundo Nachilembe described their mother as one that loved God.

Earlier, family representative, retired Lieutenant General Reverend Ronnie Shikapwasha said Mrs Sichilembe was passionate about God’s work.

And head of African Diplomatic Missions in Kenya Beyene Russon said Mrs Sichilembe was a hard-working diplomat.

Ambassador Russon, who is also ambassador Eritrea to Kenya said Mrs Sichilembe will be missed among her peers.

President Edgar Lungu has accorded the late Brenda Muntemba Sichilembe an official funeral.

She died in Kenya on March 19th, 2019.

