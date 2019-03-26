President Edgar Lungu says the people of Kafue district have a rare opportunity to choose whether to work with government or remain in the hands of the opposition parties that have failed them several times.

The President said the Kafue District Council Chairperson by election has come as a second chance for the people of Kafue to make the right choice of the leader they want to represent them at local government level.

President Lungu said he will still remain President of Zambia until 2021 whether the people of Kafue choose to elect or not to elect the Patriotic Front Candidate.

He said failure to vote for a candidate who will work with his government will deprive the people of development.

He said all he wants is for the people of Kafue to elect a candidate who will facilitate development in the area as opposed to a candidate who will not be allowed by his or her party to work with government.

The President said voting for a PF candidate will make it easy for government to take development to the area because the opposition has been refusing their MPs and councilors from working with government hence denying the people development.

The Head of State was speaking at a rally in Magoba ward in Kafue district where he went to drum up support for the Kafue PF council chairperson Candidate retired Brigadier General Moono Simakoloyi.

The Opposition United Party for National Development has also fielded Beatrice Kayuni as their candidate in forthcoming by election slated for Wednesday this week.

Earlier President Lungu addressed another rally at Mugurameno Primary School ion Chiawa and met with Chieftainess Chiawa and Chief Chipepo whom he assured that relief food has been dispatched to the area.

