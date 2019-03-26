Zambia Under-23 will face Congo -Brazzaville in the final qualifying round of the 2019 U23 AFCON.

Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday beat Burundi 2-1 at home in Brazzaville to secure their last round passage by the same aggregate score line following a 0-0 result in Bujumbura on March 20.

Zambia, who beat Malawi 2-0 in aggregate to advance, will host Congo in the first leg on June 5 and travel to Brazzaville on June 9.

Winner over both legs will qualify to the U23 AFCON Egypt will host this November.

The top three finishers in Egypt will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

[Read 223 times, 223 reads today]