Zambia Under-23 will face Congo -Brazzaville in the final qualifying round of the 2019 U23 AFCON.
Congo-Brazzaville on Tuesday beat Burundi 2-1 at home in Brazzaville to secure their last round passage by the same aggregate score line following a 0-0 result in Bujumbura on March 20.
Zambia, who beat Malawi 2-0 in aggregate to advance, will host Congo in the first leg on June 5 and travel to Brazzaville on June 9.
Winner over both legs will qualify to the U23 AFCON Egypt will host this November.
The top three finishers in Egypt will represent Africa at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.
That’s great news.
Caution to the under 23 Zambia national team coaches. Forget the fact that the team you are using won the under 20 Africa cup of Nations three years ago. There is need to beef up the team with new blood to blend with the current team. Be aware that all Countries in Africa know the successes of this team and that they will do everything possible to counteract it. Teams get very serious when playing Zambia. Therefore all the best players possible should be considered. Preparations should start early and never be over confident. Congo are known to have frustrated Zambia in the past. Research and under study the strength and weaknesses of current Congo Brazzaville team. Mean business till success comes. We don’t want to suffer more embarrassment this time around. By the way how old are the…
Continued; I mean how old is just Shonga and Gamphani Lungu, Lameck Banda and many more. Good luck Boys.