Defending champions Zesco United turn full focus back on the FAZ Super Division starting on Wednesday when they visit Kitwe United at Garden Park in Kitwe.

Zesco face second from bottom Kitwe United over a week after suffering their first league loss of the season when Mufulira Wanderers stunned them 2-1 away in Mufulira on March 13.

But Zesco rebounded from that defeat on March 17 to beat Asante Kotoko of Ghana 2-1 in their final CAF Confederation Cup match at home in Ndola that saw them finish bottom of Group C to end their continental interest for this season.

The good news is that the win ended Zesco’s seven-game winless spell in all competition stretching back to February 3.

Zesco have since beating Kotoko also had some time to recharge from their grueling domestic and continental fixture congestion despite having six players away on national duty for their respective nations.

Kenyan striker Jesse Were who was axed from their formality 2019 AFCON qualifier away date against Ghana will especially be happy to be back in club action after his disappointing trip for the Harambee Stars camp in Nairobi.

But Lazarus Kambole returns from Zambia duty on happy note with a goal in Chipolopolo’s 4-1 home win over Namibia in last Saturday’s Group K dead-rubber qualifier in Lusaka.

Meanwhile, victory is key for Zesco who are currently sixth on 8 points, nine points behind leaders Zanaco from five and eight games played respectively as the champions start to play catch-up in Stream A that reaches the halfway point this Wednesday.

FAZ SUPER DIVISION WEEK 9

27/03/2019

POOL A

Green Buffaloes-Mufulira Wanderers

Kitwe United-Zesco United

Prison Leopards-Zanaco

Lusaka Dynamos-Nakambala Leopards

Red Arrows-Kabwe Warriors

POOL B

Buildcon-Power Dynamos

Nkana-Circuit City

Green Eagles-Napsa Stars

FC MUZA-Forest Rangers

