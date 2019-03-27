Opposition PeP leader Sean Tembo has declared that he is ready to die for speaking out against the social and economic ills afflicting Zambians.

Mr Tembo who was released from police custody on Tuesday after he was arrested for defaming President Edgar Lungu said Police can arrest him anytime that they want for any period that they want.

“They can even kill me if they so desire, I cant help that either,” he declared.

“But even if I was to be arbitrarily arrested again, I will spend my time in jail or police cells with pride, knowing fully well that my only crime has been to stand up and speak on behalf of my downtrodden fellow citizens. Even if I was to be killed tomorrow, I will die with a smile on my face knowing fully well that I dedicated my life to the betterment of humanity in general and my fellow citizens in particular,” Mr Tembo said.

ABOUT MY UNLAWFUL INCARCERATION

By Sean Tembo

Good Morning Fellow Country Men and Women.

I was released from police custody yesterday afternoon around 3pm on police bond. This was the second police bond that the police gave me, after the first one was withdrawn on Monday, for unknown reasons.

The police have charged me with defamation of the president on the basis of the statement that I issued on behalf of the Patriots for Economic Progress (PeP) on 20th March 2019, in which we demanded that a Medical Board be constituted in accordance with article 107 (4) of the Republican Constitution, and that the President of the Republic of Zambia, His Excellency Mr. Edgar Chagwa Lungu be subjected to a mental exam for purposes of determining his mental fitness.

The matter is coming up in court on 15th April 2019. I wish to state that as far as I am concerned, I did not commit any offence and my arrest was based on emotions and not the law.

I wish to take this opportunity to thank all the citizens of this beautiful nation who rallied behind me and gave me moral support during my 4 days incarceration. To those who believe that my incarceration was justified, I wish to refer you to one of the proverbs from Eastern Province: chaona mzako chapita, mawa chili pa iwe. Loosely translated this means; the challenge which your friend has faced today has passed, tomorrow it will be you facing the same challenge.

I wish to make it very clear that as Party President for the Patriots for Economic Progress, I have always and will always abide by the laws of this nation. Even those that I do not agree with. However, in a country such as ours, fully abiding by the laws of the land is not a guarantee that you shall not be arrested because we have a Government that has a witchcraft mentality towards opposition figures, and are willing to make arbitrary arrests even when they know fully well that their case cannot stand in court.

Their objective is to punish you as much as possible despite their knowledge of your innocence. That punishment comes in the form of the prolonged detention by arresting you over the weekend, and reluctance to take you to court, as well as you having to bear the cost of legal representation in this biting economy, together with lost productivity due to the numerous court appearances.

At the beginning of my political career, I used to think that opposition leaders such as President Hakainde Hichilema and Honourable Chishimba Kambwili, who were often arrested were trouble makers. But the moment that I was first arrested in 2017 together with Laura Miti, Pilato and others, for the lawful fire tender protest at Parliament, and after witnessing the propensity of the various police officers to lie on the stand in court, I realized that HH and CK have merely been victims of state harassment.

Suffice to mention that myself together with my colleagues were found with no case to answer by the court, in the fire tender protest matter, but that was after wasting 2 years going to court and spending more than K200,000 in legal fees.

I must be quick to mention that when I decided to become an opposition politician, I was fully aware of the consequences of my chosen path. I could have easily joined the ruling PF party and become one of the AAAs or triple As or 3As (Abakwata Akasaka Akandalama). But of course my conscience would not allow me to be living in total opulence using poor people’s taxpayers money, and even boasting at rallies that you are triple A, and yet you are failing to pay the salaries of your employees the civil servants, council workers, university lecturers, parastatal employees etc. How could I possibly eat such kind of money and still sleep well at night? I can’t. And that is why I chose to be an opposition politician, with all the trials and tribulations that come with this job.

Make no mistake about it, being a genuine opposition politician in Zambia is a tough job. But someone has to do it and I chose to be that someone. I became an opposition leader not by accident, but by choice. In Eastern Province, we have another proverb: ukaziputa limba. Loosely translated, this means; when you take up a calling, you need to live up to the demands of your chosen calling. If you choose to be a plumber, you need to live up to the foul smell, if you choose to be a mechanic, you need to live up to the dirty oily hands. I chose to be an opposition leader, so I am going to live up to the state harassment and arbitrary arrests.

However, the people should be rest assured that I shall always be law abiding. I am fully aware that the state is very powerful and has unlimited resources.

They can arrest me anytime that they want for any period that they want, I cant help that. They can even kill me if they so desire, I cant help that either. But even if I was to be arbitrarily arrested again, I will spend my time in jail or police cells with pride, knowing fully well that my only crime has been to stand up and speak on behalf of my downtrodden fellow citizens. Even if I was to be killed tomorrow, I will die with a smile on my face knowing fully well that I dedicated my life to the betterment of humanity in general and my fellow citizens in particular.

My appeal to my brothers and sisters in the ruling PF is that all this harassment of one another is absolutely unnecessary. If President Lungu dedicated as much energy and effort towards running the Zambian economy as he does towards harassing political opponents, this country would have been very prosperous.

Let us dedicate our energies to the things that matter to our people. Things such as job creation, education, health, paying salaries for civil servants, council workers, university lecturers, parastatal workers etc. After all is said and done, we are all brothers and sisters wanting to build a better Zambia for our children.

