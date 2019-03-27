Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has challenged National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili to desist from using insulting language against President Edgar Lungu.
Mr. Lusambo has noted with regret that Mr. Kambwili has continued to disrespect the Office of the President by continuously insulting the President.
Mr. Lusambo who is also Kabushi PF Member of Parliament said the PF will not take kindly the continued insults on the Head of State by Mr. Kambwili and his newly found partners, the Opposition Alliance.
He said it is the duty of every Zambian Mr. Kambwili inclusive to respect the Presidency.
Mr. Lusambo said no well meaning Zambian should rejoice in bringing the Presidency into disrepute hence the need for Mr. Kambwili to tone down.
He said Mr. Kambwili’s outbursts in the media are a clear indication that he is not a patriotic citizen who thrives on lies to win sympathy from the Zambian people.
Meanwhile Mr. Lusambo has challenged Mr. Kambwili to tell the nation where he took the railway infrastructure which has disappeared between Ndola and Luanshya.
He accused Mr. Kambwili of having stolen the infrastructure to benefit himself at the expense of all the people of Luanshya.
Lusambo is a Lunatic for Lungu!!
Uuhhm nop. Mr. Lungu is doing a lot more to bring his name to disrepute than any person or organisation can ever do.
Mr. Lungu’s own deeds testify against him. He will have the ignomy of being remembered as the weakest, most corrupt, most incompetent president Zambia has ever had. What a shame for him. And all for the love of money.
Worse still, he is building his record before God, for which he must be judged on the final day. I fear for this man. I sincerely hope he will atleast have the sense and opportunity to repent before he meets his maker.
Paul was right in saying the love of money is a root of all kinds of evil. PF epitomize the love of money. They will readily watch everyone starve to death or of disease, as long as they get rich themselves. Shame
Advising CK to shut it up is like sentencing him to his grave. It’s up to the people of Roan to figure out true leaders out of the winners and losers, out of the delirious and the serious.
Is the Lusaka Minister and Kabushi MP Lusambo more civilized than the chap he slapped at parley, the disgraced faintizo king, jobless CK?
All to play for in Roan Constituency until poll day.
CK HAS AN UNTAMED TOUGUE. EFYO AFYALWA UWA MUSALULA. ALIKULILILA.
His own mouth costed him his seat at parley.
BUFFOON CK was loud in PF and he is loud in opposition so what are you complaining about…unless there is truth in his utterances.
These are wasted years indeed…so what is this former stone thrower for hire Bowman going to do? Are you going to arrest BUFFOON CK like you did to Sean Tembo? So long as we have such ill-educated foooolish cadres like Bowman who only know fists and can not debate you can never end violence.
