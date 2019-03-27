Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo has challenged National Democratic Congress Consultant Chishimba Kambwili to desist from using insulting language against President Edgar Lungu.

Mr. Lusambo has noted with regret that Mr. Kambwili has continued to disrespect the Office of the President by continuously insulting the President.

Mr. Lusambo who is also Kabushi PF Member of Parliament said the PF will not take kindly the continued insults on the Head of State by Mr. Kambwili and his newly found partners, the Opposition Alliance.

He said it is the duty of every Zambian Mr. Kambwili inclusive to respect the Presidency.

Mr. Lusambo said no well meaning Zambian should rejoice in bringing the Presidency into disrepute hence the need for Mr. Kambwili to tone down.

He said Mr. Kambwili’s outbursts in the media are a clear indication that he is not a patriotic citizen who thrives on lies to win sympathy from the Zambian people.

Meanwhile Mr. Lusambo has challenged Mr. Kambwili to tell the nation where he took the railway infrastructure which has disappeared between Ndola and Luanshya.

He accused Mr. Kambwili of having stolen the infrastructure to benefit himself at the expense of all the people of Luanshya.

[Read 143 times, 143 reads today]