The UPND has instructed its Members of Parliament to vote against the National Dialogue Amendment Bill when it is taken to Parliament at Committee stage today.
And UPND Leader Hakainde Hichilema said the opposition Alliance position on this proposal by President Edgar Lungu and his PF is that it is fraud and non inclusive and meant to abrogate Zambia’s democracy.
Mr. Hichilema said the Alliance is aware that this bill is meant to stifle freedoms such as freedom of association, assembly, expression and speech adsing that the Bill is also meant to illegally give President Edgar Lungu another 7 years as President of Zambia.
He said this proposed bill is illegal and as a people that want democracy to continue flourishing, the Alliance will not allow it to go ahead.
“In order to stop this illegal action by Mr Edgar Lungu and the PF as they dearly need numbers of members of parliament to pass this law, we have since held meetings with our members of parliament not to support such a bill meant to stifle people’s rights and our country’s democracy”, he added.
Mr. Hichilema however said Alliance partners remain committed to an open and church led dialogue which will encompass among other things electoral reforms, public order act, and all fundamental rights.
HH, the worst kind of a leader! He opposes everything meant to make progress and when he is left out he cries our the loudest!!!
Hh is the enemy of progress. Upnd have never supported anything good or bad. We’re having by elections in Kafue simply Upnd fired the Upnd council chairman for supporting Lungu in his clean up campaign. Who does that? Any normal person will support anything good, but this former Upnd was fired for supporting a good cause. And now we’re worsting money in kafue thanks to the policies of hh. Upnd mps must open their eyes and start thinking and stop been controlled by hh. Go to parliament and vote your mind. Ask yourselves, it is good for the country or not the vote. Knowing Upnd MPs kaya.
Ba HH ,
The problem is that your MPs will sneak out to the bar when voting time comes. The best you can do is to stay in the bar yourself and chase them back into parliament. Otherwise the bill will passed easily.
I can’t trust any bill by the fake lawyer lungu