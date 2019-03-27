Nkana made their first return to league action on Wednesday in over a month today with a come-from-behind 3-2 home win over new boys Circuit City.

Nkana took a 1-0 halftime lead but Circuit hit back twice to take a 2-1 lead into the final twenty minutes of the match before Simon Bwalya saved the day with a brace.

Shadreck Musonda put Nkana 1-0 into halftime via a 27th minute penalty but Biston Banda equalized in the 47th minute and Albert Ngosa made it two-one in the 68th minute.

It took Bwalya to hit the target in the 77th and 88th for Nkana to collect the win in their first league game since losing 2-0 at home to Power Dynamos in the Kitwe derby on February 16.

Since then, Nkana have been busy at home and on the road with group stage commitments in the CAF Confederation Cup that has seen them accrue four games in hand from five matches played.

Nkana stay third from bottom on 8 points at number eight and are seven points behind Pool B leaders Nkwazi.

Meanwhile in Pool A, defending champions Zesco United were held to a 0-0 away draw by Kitwe United at Garden Park.

Mwila Phiri missed an 11th minute penalty for Zesco while teammate John Chingandu hit the post in the 53rd minute before overcoming a stubborn Kitwe United whom they runnto exhaustion in the last 30 minutes of the game.

Zesco are fifth on 9 points from six games with three matches in hand and eleven points behind leaders Zanaco who beat bottom placed Prison Leopards 2-1.

Kitwe United stay second from bottom in Pool A on 7 points after nine matches played.

Elswhere in Pool A, Zanaco opened a three point lead thanks to goals by Ernest Mbewe in the 13th minute before striker Chitiya Mususu in the 19th minutes to score his fourth league goal of the season.

Prisons striker Tshite Mweshi scored his sides’ consolation goal in the 25th minute as the promoted side sustained their first home loss of the season where they had been unbeaten in their opening four games.

FAZ Super Division Week 9 Results

27/03/2019

POOL A

Green Buffaloes 0-Mufulira Wanderers 0

Kitwe United 0-Zesco United 0

Prison Leopards 1-Zanaco 2

Lusaka Dynamos 2-Nakambala Leopards 0

Red Arrows 0-Kabwe Warriors 0

POOL B

Buildcon 2-Power Dynamos 1

Nkana3-Circuit City 0

Green Eagles 1-Napsa Stars 1

FC MUZA 0-Forest Rangers 0

