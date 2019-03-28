A 41 year-old man of Fringilla Farm in Chisamba district in Central Province has committed suicide.

Central Province Commissioner of Police, Chola Katanga, confirmed the incident to ZANIS in Kabwe today.

Mr Katanga identified the victim as Charles Birke, adding that he committed suicide by cutting his legs at thigh level using a grinder in his workshop.

He said the incident happened yesterday between 14:30 hours and 16:30 hours.

Mr Katanga said the deceased left a suicide note for his wife, found in the house, just before the body of the deceased was discovered.

The Central Province Police Chief explained that according to the wife, the deceased was depressed over an illness he had been diagnosed with.

He added that police visited the scene and suspected no foul play and that the body has been taken to Chisamba Clinic Mortuary.

