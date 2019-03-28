The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has beaten the incumbent United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kafue District Council Chairperson By-Election. The PF candidate Simakoyi Moono, beat UPND candidate Beatrice Kayuni by 602 votes. The PF candidate scored 9 252, while the UPND candidate scored 8 650.
The voter turnout for the election was less than 30%
The Kafue Council Chairperson by election was necessitated by the resignation of the incumbent Thomas from the UPND who joined the Patriotic Front.
Mr. Zulu was suspended from the UPND by the Party Leadership for attending the keep Zambia clean, green and health cleaning exercise that was officiated by President Edgar Lungu.
Kafue has about 62, 685 registered voters.
It is unfortunate that the voters still do not see that Edgar Lungu and his PF are leading Zambia to a clif
You are dreaming. Just join PF. UPND is heading for doom.
@Obatala PF might be leading Zambia to a clif but Zambians have not alternative at the moment. You know what they say jumping from a flying pan into the fire. HH and UPND are grouping of tr!bal dictators that have never had internal election since Mazoka’s death. Thomas Zulu was suspended for practicing is freedom of association which is a constitutional right. HH keeps preaching about freedoms etc but fails to practice them. He is on record of instructing his MPs of what to accept or not accept while in Parliament representing NOT HH but their constituencies.
Why you UPND causes by elections by suspending or expelling your own members when you know you may lose. So now you will cry that there was rigging or there was unfairness!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! Be strategic if want to form Government in 2021…………………..
HH should start practicing how to faint now. results will be worse in 2021. in 2021 we will send Bembas and Ngonis to man elections in southern province and there will be no 100% for HH again. we know what Tongas did for him in 2016.
HH the Delusionals Dictator is evil. Who expels someone for associating with others? HH has never even won an election in his life and has the gall to expel an elected official?
Exactly 2016. PF has mastered the art of election rigging to win by “a small margin”. They arrest Mwaliteta who discovers marked ballot papers.
They first start announcing results with UPND leading during the day. However at night, PF miraculously over-takes as UPND is focussing on their PVT which is worthless.
Congratulations PF!
Something needs to be done about voter apathy.
We are tired of voting everyday. It seems PF measures its success by the number of times we have to vote during their rule.
Yes, something needs to be done about pre-marked votes
We saw the hugs and sea of people dressed in red at their rallies.Its surprising those masses didn’t vote for them in their strong hold.Good lesson.
Most people don’t see any value in voting when there is a sitting government already. It doesn’t make any difference to our lives voting one way or the other. The ruling party continues ruling the same way. Where is the point?
Congratulations PF but pull up your socks. Double H must step aside and leave his position to someone who is going to move UPND to another level. Kwashala Luanshya and Bahati. Luanshya will go to PF while Bahati will go to Kalaba.
Pwi pwi pwi to UPND
pwi pwi pwi to Kambwili
Pwi pwi pwi to HH
CHUMA this election was bcoz of Hyena and Kambwili. These guys will never go anywhere. They have no respect for God Almighty
Meaning????!!!
By 2021 UPND will only remain popular for insulting on social media.
And for being the most violent political tribal grouping.
CHILANGA PARLIAMENTARY SEAT, CHILANGA COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON AND NOW KAFUE COUNCIL CHAIRPERSON.
THANKS KAFUE, YOU VOTED WISELY. A RULING PARTY CANDIDATE IS ALWAYS A BETTER CHOICE, WHATEVER THE CASE. CONGRATS PF AND REMAIN FOCUSED
Opposistion political parties need to do more than just oppose current PF and governemnt. People suffering and they need the now solutions not promises of heaven after a party is voted in power. Lossing a seat a whatever level in your own backyard has a negative impact on the part in a long run which every opposition party must take as reality.
Its clear that current crop of opposition political parties have no worthy solutions to table before the masses are suffering – should that continue, people will still rather continue voting for PF just like the MMD error.
Lmao
Come 2021 it’ll be PF 50.8% n the rest shared by the na shala neka political parties
Congratulations to the P.F
Kambwili is a bad OMEN to upnd.It is very sad that upnd does not learn .you can as well forget 2021.How many seats has pf grabed from oposition so far! ati 20twenti wanuuu,mula beja.pobo,pobo,pobooooooooo.
Those with sacks of money have taken the day.If UPND petitions these results they will definitely be nullified due to happenings in the later part of the polling day. There’s no doubt that Kafue is a staunch UPND stronghold. It is just that others ‘ve got all the financial power and muscle to bully their way in
When did Beatrice Kayuni leave Tilyenji’s UNIP? I have always known her as a long serving diehard Unipist. UPND is losing elections to PF because they don’t have a message nor programs. They want people to hate Edgar by slandering him and portraying HH as a saint. However, everything bad they say about PF also applies to them multiple times. There’s nothing bad that PF can do which UPND hasn’t already done. HH is the biggest mistake to have been born into Zambian politics, the devil’s incarnate. He doesn’t care whether Zambia goes into flames as long he’s elected. People haven’t forgotten how his supporters forcefully took over NCZ because they thought he had won the 2015 elections. They burnt down the DEBS office and blew up pylons, the list is endless. He never learns
This is an eye opener for HH and Kambwili.Kafue residents have shown them that hate speech about president Edgar Lungu will never win them any elections in Zambia!!!HH’s UPND has never won in PF strongholds since 2006,but ECL’s PF has continued winning in known UPND strongholds!!If UPND cant win in Chilanga,Kafue,etc,how can they win in Bahati?Am now feeling for Kambwili’s NDC because CK will be embarrassed badly in Roan on 11/04/2019 and that could mark the end of his political career.If CK was wise,he could have stayed away from HH and Roan by election like Harry Kalaba has done just to remain relevant politically before 2021!!I strong feel that nobody will take Kambwili serious after the defeats in Kafue and Roan.Even HH will forsake Kambwili the way he is ignoring GBM after a…
Imwe tu UPND, just accept that you have no leadership and it will be the same old story of complaining even in 2021. If, according to the way you scandalize President Lungu and the PF were to be true, why then are you being relegated to the dustbins in all the elections? HH may show his stolen wealth to you but that wont buy him the Presidency of this country. Until you quickly come to terms with this fact, you shall forever live in denial. ECL will rule Zambia until 2026 not because of arrogance like Akainde but on fulfilled campaign promises and the dislike of HH by the majority.
Well….PF have carried the day and lungu has renounced violence , congratulations to them.
Sad that the only thing PF are good at is winning elections and not running a country. I have never supported this issue of stopping UPND officials from attending Govt functions. This mindset has to be reversed especially for something as harmless as Keep Zambia clean campaign.
A win is a win whether wider or narrowly. God has a final say on who will rule according to his WILL. My only worry is most Zambians cursed their destinies with the Dununa Reverse song. If you took part in dancing to the song please break that curse through a prayer as you know there is power in the words. That is the main reason the majority are suffering and not all blame should be heaped on the leadership which has its own pros and cons.