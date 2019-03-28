The Ruling Patriotic Front (PF) has beaten the incumbent United Party for National Development (UPND) in Kafue District Council Chairperson By-Election. The PF candidate Simakoyi Moono, beat UPND candidate Beatrice Kayuni by 602 votes. The PF candidate scored 9 252, while the UPND candidate scored 8 650.

The voter turnout for the election was less than 30%

The Kafue Council Chairperson by election was necessitated by the resignation of the incumbent Thomas from the UPND who joined the Patriotic Front.

Mr. Zulu was suspended from the UPND by the Party Leadership for attending the keep Zambia clean, green and health cleaning exercise that was officiated by President Edgar Lungu.

Kafue has about 62, 685 registered voters.

[Read 1,110 times, 1,110 reads today]