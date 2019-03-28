President Edgar Lungu is tomorrow expected in Kabwe for three days working visit in Central Province where he is also expected to grace a combined pass out for the Zambia Army, Zambia National Service (ZNS) and the Zambia Airforce (ZAF).

According to the programme, the Head of State is also scheduled to tour Mukuyu Correctional Service Farm at Mukobeko Correctional Facility before meeting with Kabwe based clergymen later in the day on Friday.

Mr Lungu will on Saturday join scores of Kabwe residents in the cleaning exercise at the Green Market as part of the traditional Keep Zambia Clean and Health campaign which is done every last Saturday of the month.

The Saturday morning is also set to be spiced with keep fit exercise where the Head of State would be joined with jogging before commissioning students hostels and lecture theatre at Kwame Nkrumah University.

The President would also meet the business community under the umbrella of the Kabwe Chamber of Commerce and Industry (KCCI).

The Head of State is on Sunday expected to attend church service at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart before meeting Kabwe Diocese Bishop Clement Mulenga.

He will end the tour with an inspection of the ongoing construction Manyumbi Toll Plaza.

